A car carrier overturned in Long Beach Thursday, blocking all lanes, Feb. 1, 2018.

Multiple cars, which had been compacted, spilled onto the road.

The crash occurred at Terminal Island and Pacific Coast Highway at 3:45 p.m.

Traffic was expected to be backed up in the area for an unknown duration.

It wasn't clear if there were any injuries.