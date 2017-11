NBC10 File photo

A multi-car crash on the 405 Freeway blocked all northbound lanes in Van Nuys Saturday night.

At least one person was in critical condition, according the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash was reported at 5:30 p.m. and the closure was expected for at least an hour, according to California Highway Patrol.

No other details were immediately available.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct closure information.