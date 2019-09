A man using a walker was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday Sept. 9, 2019 in South Los Angeles.

The victim was struck near the intersection of Century Boulevard and Broadway at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. He was not in a crosswalk at the time.

He was struck by a driver in what police described as possibly a 2003 blue Honda hatchback. A detailed description of the car was not immedately available.

The victim was in critical condition early Tuesday morning.