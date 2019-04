LA County Fire A Los Angeles County Fire Department vehicle is pictured in this undated photo.

At least 14 people were injured, including four critically, in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Lancaster that involved a passenger van and another vehicle, a county fire captain said.

Two victims had to be extricated from the wreckage in the area of 60th Street West and Avenue F, Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Brian Jordan said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the crash scene at 12:03 p.m., Jordan said.

Refresh this page for updates.