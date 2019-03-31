CHP Motorcycle Officer Airlfted to Hospital After Crash on 101 - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

CHP Motorcycle Officer Airlfted to Hospital After Crash on 101

By Mike Bebernes

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    CHP Motorcycle Officer Airlfted to Hospital After Crash on 101

    The westbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills were shut down Sunday morning following a crash involving a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer, according to the CHP.

    The officer was airlifted to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

    The officer was on duty when he or she struck the center divider near Chesebro Road at around 7:30 a.m. A portion of the freeway was reopened about an hour later, but three lanes were expected to be closed until around 11:00 a.m., according to the CHP

    This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices