CHP Motorcycle Officer Airlfted to Hospital After Crash on 101

The westbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills were shut down Sunday morning following a crash involving a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer, according to the CHP.

The officer was airlifted to a local hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The officer was on duty when he or she struck the center divider near Chesebro Road at around 7:30 a.m. A portion of the freeway was reopened about an hour later, but three lanes were expected to be closed until around 11:00 a.m., according to the CHP

