A car crashed early Friday in Koreatown, injuring at least four people.

Firefighters rescued victims from the wreckage of a two-car crash in Koreatown early Friday that injured five people.

Two of the victims were in critical condition, and two others were in serious condition. Another person was in fair condition.

The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Beverly Boulevard. One of the cars apparently struck a light pole.

Details about the crash were not immediately avialable.