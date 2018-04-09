Firefighters rescued a driver from this wreck after a crash Monday April 9, 2018 in Orange.

One person was hospitalized after a car flew off of the 5 Freeway and onto a Motel 6 parking lot in Orange.

The crash was reported about 10:30 p.m. Sunday from the northbound Santa Ana Freeway at Chapman Avenue. The vehicle landed in the Motel 6 parking lot in the 2900 block of West Chapman Avenue after rolling over and striking a tree.

"I just saw a flying car," said witness Christy Roget. "It landed across the fences and hit the tree. It looks like it's flat."

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and was freed by firefighters. Details about the driver's condition were not immediately available.

"I thought it was a miracle for him to be alive and conscious and speaking," said witness Alexis Esparza. "It was crazy."

Investigators are attempting to confirm whether the driver was racing another driver before the wreck. Witnesses said the car was traveling at high speed on the transition from the 57 to 5 freeway when the driver lost control.