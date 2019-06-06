Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Audi That Slammed Into Row of Parked Cars - NBC Southern California
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash With Audi That Slammed Into Row of Parked Cars

The North Hollywood crash left a SUV on its side on Vineland Avenue

By Mekahlo Medina and Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    One Killed in North Hollywood Crash

    A motorcyclist struck by an Audi was killed in a crash at a North Hollywood intersection. Mekahlo Medina reports for NBC4 on Thursday June 6, 2019. (Published 27 minutes ago)

    At least one person was killed in a crash that left behind a row of damaged parked cars early Thursday in North Hollywood.

    Debris was scattered on Vineland Avenue near Vanowen Street. Video showed a heavily damaged Audi convertible and a SUV on its side.

    Police at the scene said the Audi driver crashed into a motorcyclist at a nearby intersection. The motorcyclist, who was thrown about 100 feet, died at the scene.

    The Audi driver then slammed into about three parked cars, causing a Toyota SUV to flip onto its side. She was detained by police and hospitalized. Details about her injuries were not immediately available.

    No one was in the parked cars at the time.

