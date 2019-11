One person was killed early Friday Nov. 8, 2019 when a sport utility vehicle and car collided on PCH in Malibu.

The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. near Tuna Canyon Road.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage. Debris was scattered across several lanes.

Both sides of the road were closed.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.