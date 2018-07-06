Motorcyclist Killed in Shooting on 210 Freeway in San Bernardino

One motorcyclist was killed and another was hospitalized in a shooting and crash early Friday July 6, 2018 on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino.

The eastbound 210 Freeway is closed near the 215 Freeway for the investigation.

The shooting was reported at about 4 a.m. Officers found two gunshot victims near the center divider, one of whom died at the scene.

Details about the condition of the second individual were not immediately available.

Officers were looking for evidence on the freeway early Friday. It was not immediately clear how long the eastbound lanes will be closed.

No arrests were reported Friday morning.