Photos: Hit-and-Run Victim Receives Rainbow Halo

Yanochka Lavrenteva--known by loved ones as Yana--was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Oct. 14, 2018, on Ventura Boulevard near the Encino Commons.

She died of her injuries the next day, and the identity of the driver remains unknown.

A rainbow halo was installed on Nov. 15, 2019, at the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Louise Avenue in Yana's memory.

The halos are the work of artist John Mores and are installed as part of a project by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and the LA Department of Cultural Affairs to memorialize those killed in traffic collisions and remind motorists and pedestrians to remain cautious when out on the road.