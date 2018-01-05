Two Hospitalized After Car Rams Into Three Parked Vehicles, Overturns in Fiery Crash - NBC Southern California
Two Hospitalized After Car Rams Into Three Parked Vehicles, Overturns in Fiery Crash

A driver rammed three parked vehicles in in the 22900 block of Roscoe Boulevard in the West Hills-Canoga Park area

By Jonathan Lloyd and Joe Studley

Published at 11:08 AM PST on Jan 5, 2018 | Updated at 12:04 PM PST on Jan 5, 2018

    At least three vehicles, one of which overturned, were involved in a fiery crash Friday morning in West Hills.

    At least two people were hospitalized in a fiery crash that left one car on its roof Friday in front of a Canoga Park home.

    The driver slammed into three parked vehicles in the 22900 block of Roscoe Boulevard in the West Hills-Canoga Park area. The car overturned on the front lawn of a home with a man in his 20s trapped inside, according to fire officials.

    The man was rescued at the same time firefighters extinguished flames that engulfed the car. The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

    A woman in her 20s who was in the car was hospitalized in serious condition.

    The three parked vehicles were not occupied.



