At least three vehicles, one of which overturned, were involved in a fiery crash Friday morning in West Hills.

The driver slammed into three parked vehicles in the 22900 block of Roscoe Boulevard in the West Hills-Canoga Park area. The car overturned on the front lawn of a home with a man in his 20s trapped inside, according to fire officials.

The man was rescued at the same time firefighters extinguished flames that engulfed the car. The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

A woman in her 20s who was in the car was hospitalized in serious condition.

The three parked vehicles were not occupied.







