Crash in Beverly Hills Shuts Down Sunset Blvd.

Considering the carnage at the scene, it's shocking that the crash did not record any fatalities

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    A bad crash on Sunset Blvd. and Foothill Road in Beverly Hills shut down Sunset Blvd. in both direction on Saturday night.

    NBC Newschopper4 Bravo was over the scene and caught the rescue efforts.

    According to Beverly Hills Police Lt. Scott Dowling, three to four people will be transported for injuries, though none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. In addition, alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

    Two vehicles were involved in the crash, per Beverly Hills P.D.

    One person was trapped in the vehicle, with the fire department working to extract the person.

    Considering the damage to the vehicle, the fact that no one died in the wreck is a minor miracle.

