Two Young Children Killed in Perris Street Racing Crash

Two children, ages six and eight, perished at a hospital shortly after being involved in a street racing crash in Perris on Tuesday.

The two children were in a Nissan Versa, which was not involved in the street race, but was struck by one of the two vehicles taking part in the illegal road race. The crash was a head-on collision with the two young boys losing their lives as a result of the crash, per California Highway Patrol officer Dan Olivas.

Olivas said that the the adult male driver of the Versa suffered minor to moderate injuries, as did the driver of the Honda Accord, which was involved in the street race.

The driver of the Accord is likely to face vehicular manslaughter charges, per CHP.

Authorities said witnesses at the scene confirmed that the crash was a result of a street race and that the driver of the second car involved in the street race had not been identified. Witnesses described the second car as a black Nissan Altima circa 2005.

Authorities are asking for assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has details about the driver of the other vehicle involved in the illegal street race.