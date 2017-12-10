Creek Fire Progress Continues; Containment at 90 Percent

SAN DIEGO - OCTOBER 23: The remains of a home that was destroyed by fire smolders in Del Dios October 23, 2007 near San Diego, California. The Witch Creek fire, which started outside of Ramona, California has burned over 145,000 acres and destroyed numerous structures as fires rage across Southern California. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

The Creek Fire that has destroyed dozens of homes and burned more than 15,600 acres this week is 90 percent contained, authorities said Sunday.

The wind-driven blaze broke out at 3:42 a.m. Tuesday. More than 1,700 firefighters on Saturday continued to patrol the area in Sylmar stricken by the fire and improve lines of cleared vegetation.

A Red Flag warning continues through 8 p.m. Sunday night.

The fire has destroyed 60 homes and 63 outbuildings, damaged another 54 homes and 26 outbuildings, and scorched 15,619 acres, Cal Fire reported. Currently, 2,500 structures continue to be threatened.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries Tuesday.

On Friday, all evacuation orders were lifted at 6 p.m. and parking restrictions were lifted at 8 a.m. Evacuation orders first issued Tuesday affected about 150,000 households citywide, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who said "thousands upon thousands of homes" had been protected over the past few days.

All roads have re-opened, except in the Santiago Estates mobile home park and Little Tujunga Canyon from the Middle Ranch equestrian facility to Live Oak Campground, which is only open to residents, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.



Virginia Padilla, whose family owns a ranch in Sylmar, told reporters the fire killed at least 30 of the ranch's horses. Padilla said she and her family were able to get out of her home just in time Tuesday morning but were not able to take their horses with them.

All Los Angeles Unified School District schools in the San Fernando Valley and some on Los Angeles' Westside -- a total of 265 district schools and charter schools -- were closed Friday.

They will re-open Monday, when the blaze is expected to be fully contained, Cal Fire said.

