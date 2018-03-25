Crews Hope to Reopen La Tuna Canyon Road After Landslide

Efforts to reopen La Tuna Canyon Road continued Sunday after this week's rainstorm caused a landslide that opened up a gaping hole.

The hole, 75 feet wide and 45 feet high, opened up Wednesday around 4 p.m. less than a mile west of the 201 Freeway. The City of Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering is looking into what caused the slope failure.

Workers have closed off La Tuna Canyon Road as they continue to pump water and pin down the cause, and they hope to have the road reopened by Sunday night or sometime Monday.

"The City's first priority continues to be the safety of residents and the safety of workers who are helping to respond to emergency needs in the area," the bureau of engineering said in a statement on its Facebook page.