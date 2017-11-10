Los Angeles just got a little bit sweeter with the addition of Dominique Ansel Bakery, the eatery responsible for creating the famed cronut.
So what is a cronut, exactly, you may ask? The mash-up name speaks for itself as it’s a croissant-doughnut concoction that has won the hearts of foodies in our east coast counterpart, New York.
The bakery, opening Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at the Grove, will offer the Instagram-favorite pastry along with Southern California-themed, exclusive options.
Such options will include an avocado toast replica with ice cream atop a shortbread cookie and a California Roll-inspired mousse that lacks fish or rice, but has honey gelée and an olive oil biscuit.
More than sweet treats, the bakery has expanded to open a restuarant in its upstairs location, where brunch lovers can rejoice and enjoy a new menu. Complete with a bar, the restaurant will seat 100 diners and offer guests a taste of New York cuisine right from sunny Los Angeles.