LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 01: Chef Dominique Ansel attends Barneys New York Invites You To Meet Chef Dominique Ansel And Experience Cronut at Barneys New York At The Grove on March 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Barneys New York)

Los Angeles just got a little bit sweeter with the addition of Dominique Ansel Bakery, the eatery responsible for creating the famed cronut.

So what is a cronut, exactly, you may ask? The mash-up name speaks for itself as it’s a croissant-doughnut concoction that has won the hearts of foodies in our east coast counterpart, New York.

The bakery, opening Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 at the Grove, will offer the Instagram-favorite pastry along with Southern California-themed, exclusive options.

Such options will include an avocado toast replica with ice cream atop a shortbread cookie and a California Roll-inspired mousse that lacks fish or rice, but has honey gelée and an olive oil biscuit.

More than sweet treats, the bakery has expanded to open a restuarant in its upstairs location, where brunch lovers can rejoice and enjoy a new menu. Complete with a bar, the restaurant will seat 100 diners and offer guests a taste of New York cuisine right from sunny Los Angeles.