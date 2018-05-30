Croon with Other Californians, for Free, at Big Sing California

Conductor Eric Whitacre, the Los Angeles Master Chorale, and a 2,200-person audience at Walt Disney Concert Hall will participate in "the largest free group singing event in California history."

Sing-alongs, as in gather-together warbles, have a predictable and desirable way of dotting the calendar around the Christmas season, when many people long to don snowman-y sweaters and carol alongside strangers.

Which makes Big Sing LA, which will bring the big voice, big feeling, and big sound to Walt Disney Concert Hall on Saturday, July 21, so stand-out-ish. It's a summertime sing fest, but that's not its only interesting credential, for Big Sing LA is being billed as "... the largest free group singing event in California history."

Led by chorale wunderkind Eric Whitacre and the entire Los Angeles Master Chorale, Big Sing LA will include a wider chorus of some 2,200 people, crooners all sitting inside Walt Disney Concert Hall in DTLA.

You'll be one of those 2,200 people, should you register in advance. As mentioned, it is free, but signing up, before singing it up, is essential.

The tunes included? Some chorale classics, and "Lean on Me," and "Hey Jude," too, as well as a few contemporary gems.

Now here's where the happening gets even huger and earns the "California" part of its billing: "The concert in Los Angeles will be broadcast live to five venues across the state where more singers will join the performance experience by viewing the concert on large screens and singing from the audience."

And the cities where those venues are located? Fist bumps and big hellos, Sacramento, Fresno, San Francisco, San Diego, and Riverside.

Which means that if you have pals who love to take on some lovely lyrics and a melody in one of those places, you could actually be singing together, live, at the same time, from different locations.

Way cool. Worth breaking into song about. And so fabulously free.

But don't dally, just because there Disney Hall is capacious and you figure you can get a seat close to the day: Register now for a joyful, sing-together, height-of-summer record-breaker, a real break-into-song ballyhoo.

