Cryptic Message About Guns Painted at Simi Valley School

A message that reads, "How safe do you feel with guns on the campus," was spray painted at Grace Brethren High School in Simi Valley.

Police are looking for suspects after a cryptic message about guns was left at a Simi Valley high school.

The message, which reads, "How safe do you feel with guns on the campus," was spray painted at Grace Brethren High School, prompting police to send out an alert to the community.

"Vandalism is a crime, and obviously any words that shock the conscience or make people feel uncomfortable is something that the police department is interested in investigating," said Simi Valley Police Department Sgt. Steve Short.

The message was painted on the southeast side of the campus, near the baseball field, and was quickly removed. Police sent out a message Saturday about the incident, saying the graffiti went up "sometime within the last several days."

Police are now hoping that surveillance cameras on the campus can lead them to the vandal or vandals.

"There's a heightened sense of vigilance based on all the recent school violence, so we take any threats seriously," Short said.