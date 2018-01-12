DTLA Foams Fundraise for Keep A Breast Foundation

The DTLA Breweries United Fest '18 pops up at the Triangle Lot on Sunday, Jan. 14. Seven downtown breweries will participate.

What to Know Sunday, Jan. 14

1 to 5 p.m.

$45

Naming all the breweries of downtown?

A person who follows the ever-burgeoning foam-making scene can line 'em up and shout out their handles, one by one: Angel City Brewery, Arts District Brewing, Boomtown Brewery, Dry River Brewing, Indie Brewing Company, Iron Triangle Brewery, and Mumford Brewing.

It's bustling scene in the beer world of DTLA these days, no doubt, with new limited-time releases, special events, pop-up concerts and entertainment, and a kaleidoscope of doings always on the roll-out at the various brewhouses.

But the most major event of the year just might be when the seven brewmakers gather together to raise money and awareness for The Keep A Breast Foundation, which seeks to "...empower young people around the world with breast health education and support."

The happening is called DTLA Breweries United Fest '18, and it pops up at the Triangle Lot downtown on Sunday, Jan. 14 from 1 to 5 in the afternoon.

Count on trying "specialty beers from the 7 DTLA Breweries" and "other local libations." Your ticket in is $45, and there is a designated driver option, too (if you go the try-the-beer route, best buy your bud that designated driver ticket, because that would be nice).

This is 21-and-over, of course. And this is rain-or-shine, but it'll be shine, most likely, as the forecast says that summer is coming to visit LA on Jan. 14.

The food? It's Moo's Craft BBQ, so bring cash for that, as your ticket into Breweries United is just about the unlimited brew tastings and not the bites.

Can't make it but want to donate to this important foundation? You can right here.

