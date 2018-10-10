DTLA Installation Celebrates Mickey Mouse's Big 90th

Find Shinique Smith's "Bale Variant No. 0026 (Ode to Mickey Mouse, My First True Love)" at Lupetti Pizzeria in the Arts District through Oct. 23.

What to Know Oct. 10-23, 2018

Lupetti Pizzeria in the Arts District

"Mickey's 90th Spectacular" airs on Nov. 4 on ABC

The secret to a long and happy life? The key to longevity?

These are questions that people often ponder, but it seems as if Mickey Mouse, who is turning 90 in 2018, has it all figured out.

A) Keep chipper, even in the face of chaos, even if the orchestra you're conducting is swept up in the wind or the brooms you've magically brought to life create more problems than solutions.

B) Have a lot of friends over to your place, all the time, like, say, at Disneyland.

C) Rock a close crew, stick with a look that works, and bring joy to millions, if possible.

Easy enough?

The 90-year-old icon, who is, without quibble, the most famous creation of Walt Disney, continues to serve as a pop culture king, a character full of zing, and an enduring symbol of positive can-do and mouseful moxie.

A moxie that was well on display in "Plane Crazy" and "Steamboat Willie," the earliest cartoons from the plucky superstar's canon.

So how can you properly pay tribute to the 90th anniversary of the very first wearer of those world-famous mouse ears?

Cue Mickey's iconic laugh: A new pop-up art installation is opening at Lupetti Pizzeria in the Arts District on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

A fabric bale work by artist Shinique Smith is the fantastical focus of the LA pop-up, so make time to linger before "Bale Variant No. 0026 (Ode Mickey Mouse, My First Love)."

The Mickey-laden plush piece is on view at the pizza restaurant through Oct. 23. Next up? It'll head for New York City in November, as part of a larger exhibition.

"Mickey: The True Original Exhibition," is an "immersive, photo-worthy art experience inspired by Mickey's status as a 'true original' and his consistent impact on art & pop culture."

Need more Mickey in your life? There's a 90th birthday television special coming up, on Sunday, Nov. 4 on ABC.

A bevy of celebratory clips, cartoons, songs, and stars, including appearances by Kristen Bell, Sofia Carson, Leslie Odom, Jr., Josh Gad, NCT 127, and Josh Groban, bring the Mickey-fied fun to the two-hour "Mickey's 90th Spectacular."

Happy nine decades to a marvel of a mouse, a symbol of sweetness and friendship, a keep-on character who has cheerily reigned just about every corner of the pop culture universe, and then some.

