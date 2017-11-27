A 34-year-old woman was killed and her 1-year-old daughter was seriously injured when they were struck by a DUI suspect early Monday Nov. 27, 2017 in North Hills.

The woman was removing her daughter, seriously injured in the crash, from a car parked outside their home on Woodley Avenue. The driver of a 1997 Chevrolet pickup sideswiped another parked car before striking the woman and infant.

Both victims were thrown into the street as the driver continued speeding along the street. At least six vehicles were struck by the pickup.

About 20 people, including members of the victims' family, witnessed the fatal hit-and-run crash. Family members identified the victims as Ruth Chinchilla and daughter Ashley.

The driver was arrested nearby on suspicion of DUI, according to police.