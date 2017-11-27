Woman Killed in DUI Crash as She Removed Infant Daughter From Car - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Woman Killed in DUI Crash as She Removed Infant Daughter From Car

The pickup driver sideswiped cars before coming to a stop near the victims' home in North Hills

By Jonathan Lloyd and Toni Guinyard

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    7 Ways to Survive The Holidays
    Family Photos
    A 34-year-old woman was killed and her 1-year-old daughter was seriously injured when they were struck by a DUI suspect early Monday Nov. 27, 2017 in North Hills.

    A 34-year-old woman was taking her infant daughter out of a car when she was struck and killed by a DUI suspect early Monday in North Hills.

    The woman was removing her daughter, seriously injured in the crash, from a car parked outside their home on Woodley Avenue. The driver of a 1997 Chevrolet pickup sideswiped another parked car before striking the woman and infant.

    Both victims were thrown into the street as the driver continued speeding along the street. At least six vehicles were struck by the pickup. 

    About 20 people, including members of the victims' family, witnessed the fatal hit-and-run crash. Family members identified the victims as Ruth Chinchilla and daughter Ashley.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 11/14] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    NBC4

    The driver was arrested nearby on suspicion of DUI, according to police.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices