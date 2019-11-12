Alleged DUI Driver Falls Asleep Behind the Wheel in the Middle of OC Freeway - NBC Southern California
Alleged DUI Driver Falls Asleep Behind the Wheel in the Middle of OC Freeway



By Shahan Ahmed

Published 41 minutes ago

    
    CHP Santa Ana
    A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI after blowing four times the legal limit, according to the CHP in Santa Ana.

    A suspected drunk driver fell asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle while in the middle of an Orange County Freeway on Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

    The CHP Santa Ana said that several people called regarding a driver drinking alcohol and being unable to maintain his lane on the 57 Freeway.

    When an officer responded to the area, he found a driver sleeping behind the wheel and stopped in the middle of the freeway, the CHP said.

    The driver was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol after blowing a .325, which is more than four times the legal limit.

    The driver was not immediately identified, and there were no reports of any injuries.

