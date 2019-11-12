Alleged DUI Driver Falls Asleep Behind the Wheel in the Middle of OC Freeway

A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI after blowing four times the legal limit, according to the CHP in Santa Ana.

A suspected drunk driver fell asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle while in the middle of an Orange County Freeway on Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP Santa Ana said that several people called regarding a driver drinking alcohol and being unable to maintain his lane on the 57 Freeway.

When an officer responded to the area, he found a driver sleeping behind the wheel and stopped in the middle of the freeway, the CHP said.

The driver was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol after blowing a .325, which is more than four times the legal limit.

The driver was not immediately identified, and there were no reports of any injuries.