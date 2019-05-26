Suspected DUI Driver Strikes Hydrant, Pedestrian on Hollywood Boulevard - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Suspected DUI Driver Strikes Hydrant, Pedestrian on Hollywood Boulevard

By Katherine Picazo and Shahan Ahmed

Published May 26, 2019 at 11:31 PM

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Suspected DUI Driver Strikes Hydrant, Pedestrian in Hollywood

    A suspected DUI driver in Hollywood is arrested after hitting a hydrant and a pedestrian. Gil Leyvas report son NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on May 26, 2019. (Published Sunday, May 26, 2019)

    A suspected DUI driver struck a hydrant and a pedestrian in Hollywood Sunday night, police said.

    The incident ocurred at approximately 10:29 p.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division said.

    The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, the LAPD said.

    A hydrant was visibly gushing water at around 10:30 p.m., with Hollywood Boulevard temporarily shut down while firefighters worked to shut off the hydrant and police investigated the crash.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices