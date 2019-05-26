A suspected DUI driver in Hollywood is arrested after hitting a hydrant and a pedestrian. Gil Leyvas report son NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on May 26, 2019. (Published Sunday, May 26, 2019)

A suspected DUI driver struck a hydrant and a pedestrian in Hollywood Sunday night, police said.

The incident ocurred at approximately 10:29 p.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division said.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, the LAPD said.

A hydrant was visibly gushing water at around 10:30 p.m., with Hollywood Boulevard temporarily shut down while firefighters worked to shut off the hydrant and police investigated the crash.