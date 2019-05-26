A suspected DUI driver struck a hydrant and a pedestrian in Hollywood Sunday night, police said.
The incident ocurred at approximately 10:29 p.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division said.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, the LAPD said.
A hydrant was visibly gushing water at around 10:30 p.m., with Hollywood Boulevard temporarily shut down while firefighters worked to shut off the hydrant and police investigated the crash.