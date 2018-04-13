Dah-ling Display: Zsa Zsa Gabor Estate Items at Auction

Few people have epitomized glamor, the finer things, and the bubbles and fizz of mid-century Tinseltown like Zsa Zsa Gabor. The actor, was also gained fame for her turn at Miss Hungary 1936, her on-the-town appearances at the splashiest parties, and her general bon vivant flair, also became known for exquisite jewelry, gowns, antiques, and objet d'art.



Now, over 450 of those bespoke wearables, shiny baubles, and around-the-house treasures will go up for auction on Saturday, April 14. There's an open house preview in Bel-Air for those who might bid on a painting, a carved bed frame, or a glitz-tastic necklace that reads "Dah-ling," ahead of the Heritage Auctions event, which will take place at the auction house's Beverly Hills headquarters. Can't attend either event? You can peek now at some of the necklaces, dresses, and personal items in the glamorous grouping.



Ms. Gabor, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 99, personified a dazzling approach to life for many who followed her on-screen work and real-life adventures and escapades. Now some of the glitteriest elements of her sartorial, domestic, and creative legacy will continue on in the homes, hearts, and lives of fans.