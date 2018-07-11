2-Year-Old's Death Under Investigation

Two-year-old Damien Ventura died July 3 after what his mother says was an accident, but others claim the case is eerily similar to the abuse and murder of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos in Lancaster last month. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News at 5 on Wednesday, July 10, 2018. (Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018)

A 2-year-old Westchester boy's death at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center was under investigation today by Los Angeles police.

Investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department's Juvenile Division responded about 9:30 p.m. on July 3 to the Westwood hospital to investigate the death of Damien Ventura, officials said.

"Damien was reported to have been in the care of his mother's boyfriend at the family residence near the 8700 block of Croydon Avenue...prior to his death," according to an LAPD statement.

The circumstances leading to and cause of the boy's death are under investigation, police said.

On Wednesday, the County Coroner said it had completed the autopsy, but a cause of death had yet to be determined with more tests on the way.

The Department of Children and Family Services put out a statement confirming the investigation and stating that the organization is cooperating with law enforcement.

"We are aware of the tragic death of another child, a 2-year-old boy who died on July 3," the statement read. "We are cooperating with our partners in law enforcement, who have informed us that the cause of death is still under investigation."