Dance at a Silent Disco Inside a Cinema Lobby

CGV Cinemas Buena Park is celebrating its first anniversary with a headphones-happy happening on Thursday, Jan. 25.

What to Know Thursday, Jan. 25

CGV Cinemas Buena Park

"Maze Runner" screening and silent disco

Dancing inside a movie theater?

There's frequently dancing on the big screen, yes, in musicals, in dramas, in comedies, so, okay, in any flick that's filled with toe-tappingly catchy music, which can cover a lot of genres.

But sashaying your way up the aisle, and out of the venue, after the credits roll generally isn't done, even if you do feel like shaking a hip after seeing a stirring story on-screen.

But there will be dancing inside the CGV Cinemas Buena Park on Thursday, Jan. 25, and not on the screen, but in the venue itself. Why? It's a party in honor of the movie theater's first anniversary. And a silent disco is part of the celebration, as is an 8 o'clock screening of "Maze Runner: The Death Cure."

Not been to a silent disco yet? Picture revelers donning wireless headphones, headphones filled with Top 40 hits, and then moving however they'd like, in free and joyful fashion.

That's what's set for the movie theater's lobby, so, yes, people will be shaking it not too far from the soda machines and concessions counter.

A DJ is providing the get-moving tunes, and there shall be glow sticks, too, if you're in a glow stick-waving kind of mood.

Also part of the $25 ticket, in addition to "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" screening and entry to the silent disco? One free soda or beer.

This is the same theater, you may remember, that had monsters roaming the lobby at Halloween 2017. And, yes, a free 4DX Film Fest unspooled there in early December.

So you could accurately say that CGV Cinemas Buena Park is going beyond the traditional route of seeing a film by incorporating a few extras. Extras like dancing in the cinema lobby, which, let's be real, everyone, at some point, has probably wanted to do.

