Danny Trejo Helps Save Baby After Crash Flips Vehicle in Sylmar

Actor Danny Trejo helped save a baby trapped in an overturned vehicle following a crash in Sylmar on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

Actor, Dodger fan, restaurant owner, entrepreneur and all-around celebrated Southern California resident Danny Trejo helped rescue a baby from an overturned vehicle Wednesday in Sylmar.

Trejo said the two-vehicle crash was caused by a vehicle running a red light and resulted in a vehicle flipping over, with a woman and baby trapped inside the overturned vehicle.

Trejo said Monica Johnson, who also witnessed the crash, crawled in through the window because the actor was unable to get the baby out due to a seat belt. Johnson undid the seat belt and Trejo got the baby out.

"She was hurt, but all she said was, 'Get my baby. Get my baby,'" Johnson said.

Trejo added, "The only thing that saved that little kid was that car seat--honest to God."

Johnson and Trejo gave interviews to police at the scene and relayed a message to all drivers: "Pay attention!"

The collision occurred around 3:08 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Three people were taken to the hospital but there were no major injuries, LAFD said.