Pitcher Kenta Maeda #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after giving up a two-run homerun to Scooter Gennett #3 of the Cincinnati Reds, in the background rounding third base, in the fifth inning during the MLB game at Dodger Stadium on May 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

It was a dark night for the Dodgers.

Scooter Gennett hit a two-run home run and Matt Harvey pitched four shutout innings in his Reds debut, as Cincinnati crippled the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-2, on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

Harvey spent his first seven years with the New York Mets before he was designated for assignment last week after starting the 2018 season 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA in four starts and four appearances out of the bullpen.

Harvey was acquired by the Reds on Wednesday for catcher Devin Mesoraco and his change of scenery turned out to be just the fresh start he needed as he threw four scoreless innings allowing just one hit before leaving the game for a pinch-hitter in the fifth.





Harvey's only hit allowed was a fly ball off the bat of Cody Bellinger that got lost in the lights by outfielder Scott Schebler.

The Dodgers trotted out a new lineup on Friday, but it was the same old story for the Boys in Blue as they continued to strand runners in scoring position.

L.A. went 1-for-9 with RISP in the game and are 1-for-16 so far in the two game series with Cincinnati.

For the second straight game, Scooter Gennett did most of the damage for the Big Red Machine as he finished the game 4-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBI.

Gennett broke the game open with a two-run homer off Kenta Maeda in the top of the fifth inning.

Maeda (2-3) would not make it out of the inning, allowing five runs on nine hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 4 and 2/3 innings.

Max Muncy was responsible for both of the Dodgers runs with an RBI double in fifth and a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh.

Raisel Iglesias entered the game with one out and two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth and recorded the final two outs for his sixth save of the season.

Matt Kemp was ejected from the game for arguing balls and strikes in the sixth inning.

The Dodgers continue to fall deeper and deeper into the sunken place as they have lost five of six games and 11 of 16 overall.

Up Next:

RHP Homer Bailey looks for his first win of the season against RHP Ross Stripling on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10PM PST.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…

If you can't view the embedded videos, click "VIEW THE FULL MOBILE SITE" at the bottom of this page.