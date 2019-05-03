Auction Bids Are Expected to Soar for This Complete Darth Vader Costume

This Darth Vader costume is up for auction in May 2019 in Los Angeles.

Bids for a complete Darth Vader costume are expected to reach up to $2 million when the iconic piece of classic movie memorabilia is auctioned later this month.

The costume from "Star Wars: Episode V-The Empire Strikes Back" is part of the May 14 Wonders of the Galaxy auction, which includes other classic movie items, at Bonhams Los Angeles. The costume is expected to go for $1 million to $2 million.

It comes with everything you need, if interested in joining the Dark Side. The 17 pieces include the famed multi-component helmet, gloves, boots, two capes, a cod piece and battery pack.

The costume was worn by Bryce "Kermit" Eller, who made appearances nationwide as Darth Vader at premieres, book signings and conventions, starting in 1977. In 1979, he was given one of only a few complete costumes for "The Empire Strikes Back," which is the one being auctioned.

Eller made appearances through 1981, then packed the suit away in two flight cases and stored in in the garage, until now.

"Darth Vader is one of the most recognizable and infamous characters in the history of film and we are excited to offer this rare costume in our sale," said Dr. Catherine Williamson, director of entertainment memorabilia at Bonhams. "The suit's completeness, remarkable condition, and excellent provenance make it a true rarity in the memorabilia marketplace."

A special public exhibition is scheduled for May 4 and May 10-14.