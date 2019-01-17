Caught on Camera: Concrete Chunks Fly When Big Rig Slams Into Freeway Divider - NBC Southern California
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 
Interactive Radar
logo_la_2x

Caught on Camera: Concrete Chunks Fly When Big Rig Slams Into Freeway Divider

No serious injuries were reported in the crash on the 91 Freeway in the Anaheim area

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Dashcam Captures Big Rig Crash Through Center Divider

    A driver's in-car camera captured dramatic video of an oncoming big rig as it crashed through a freeway divider in Orange County. (Published 57 minutes ago)

    A driver's in-car camera captured the harrowing moment that an oncoming big rig slammed through a center-divider Wednesday on an Orange County freeway.

    The crash was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on the 91 Freeway near the Lakeview Avenue exit in Anaheim. Video from a car headed west shows the eastbound big rig topple onto its side and smash into the concrete divider during a morning of steady rain across Southern California. 

    The big rig driver crossed two lanes of traffic, crashed into another vehicle, the hit the divider, sending concrete pieces into the air, according to a Press-Enterprise report. Debris struck at least two vehicles.

    No serious injuries were reported.

    2019 Southern California Images in the News

    [LA GALLERY] 2019 Southern California Images in the News
    AP

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices