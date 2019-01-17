A driver's in-car camera captured dramatic video of an oncoming big rig as it crashed through a freeway divider in Orange County. (Published 57 minutes ago)

A driver's in-car camera captured the harrowing moment that an oncoming big rig slammed through a center-divider Wednesday on an Orange County freeway.

The crash was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on the 91 Freeway near the Lakeview Avenue exit in Anaheim. Video from a car headed west shows the eastbound big rig topple onto its side and smash into the concrete divider during a morning of steady rain across Southern California.

The big rig driver crossed two lanes of traffic, crashed into another vehicle, the hit the divider, sending concrete pieces into the air, according to a Press-Enterprise report. Debris struck at least two vehicles.

No serious injuries were reported.