Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks and manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers shake hands before the start of the National League Divisional Series game three at Chase Field on October 9, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dave Roberts won't go back-to-back for the Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers sophomore manager, Dave Roberts, finished second for the National League Manager of the Year Award as announced by the Baseball Writers Association of America on Tuesday.

Roberts was the reigning National League Manager of the Year winner after winning the award in 2016, and was looking to become the first back-to-back winner since Bobby Cox with the Atlanta Braves in 2004-2005.

Roberts led the Dodgers to the best record in baseball at 104 wins and took them to Game 7 of the World Series where they lost to the Houston Astros.

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo won the award for the first time, receiving 18 first place votes. Lovullo became the fourth straight N.L. Manager of the Year to win the award in his first season with the team.

Roberts finished second with 5 first place votes, 8 second place votes and 6 third place votes. Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black finished third.

Ironically, Roberts and Black, were together during the announcement ceremony. The two N.L. West managers live close to each other in San Diego, and Roberts invited Black over to his home for the announcement.

Paul Molitor of the Minnesota Twins won the award in the American League.