Day Care Owner Accused of Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl

A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of sexually molesting a 9-year-old girl, deputies said.



The man was her legal guardian, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Douglas Richard Bray, 50, was arrested on suspicion of lewd acts and continuous sexual abuse with a minor under 14.

An investigation revealed that Bray and his wife operated a private childcare center, Bray Family Childcare, out of their house since 2004.

Authorities believe there may be other victims from the childcare who have been assaulted by Bray.

Bray was booked into the West Valley Detention Center with bail was set at $250,000. He was released on a bail bond.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division- Crimes Against Children Detail at (909)387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.