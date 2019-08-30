Laker DeMarcus Cousins Sought on Arrest Warrant for Domestic Violence Charge - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
SoCal Sports 4 You

SoCal Sports 4 You

Follow the latest in professional sports across Southern California.

Laker DeMarcus Cousins Sought on Arrest Warrant for Domestic Violence Charge

By Associated Press

Published 14 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Top 5 Short Distance Road Trips from Los Angeles
    AP
    In this April 4, 2019, file photo, then-Golden State Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins is shown during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, in Los Angeles.

    An arrest warrant for a domestic violence charge was issued Thursday in Alabama for Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins. 

    The Lakers and the NBA say they're also investigating the claim Cousins threatened violence against a former girlfriend.

    TMZ released an audio recording Tuesday in which it says Cousins threatens to shoot Christy West, the mother of their 7-year-old child.

    The Lakers issued a statement saying they "take this claim seriously." The team and the NBA both say they're gathering information and looking into the allegations.

    Celebrity Fans in the Stands: Los Angeles Lakers Edition

    [LA GALLERY UPDATED 2/11] Celebrity Fans in the Stands: Los Angeles Lakers Edition
    AP

    Cousins got married to another woman last weekend in Atlanta.

    Cousins signed with the Lakers last month as a free agent, but the veteran center then tore a knee ligament during a workout earlier this month. He could miss the entire season with his new team after knee surgery.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices