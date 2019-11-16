One Person Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting in Lake Elsinore

Associated Press File Photo: Riverside County Sheriff's Department badge. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)

One person was killed after a deputy-involved shooting occurred in Lake Elsinore Saturday, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies responded to a report of a man brandishing a weapon in the 3000 block of Ash Street around 5:22 p.m., the department said. When the man ignored orders and refused to drop the weapon, a deputy-involved shooting occurred, according to the RCSD.

No deputies were injured, the RCSD said.

Homicide investigators were investigating the shooting.

