Deadly Shooting at Upland Baby Shower

One person has died and two others were wounded in a shooting stemming from an argument at a baby shower in Upland early Sunday morning, police say.

Officers responded to a report of yelling in the street outside a home on the 1500 block of Shelley Ave at around 12:15 a.m. As they arrived on the scene, the officers saw a vehicle speeding off and heard several gun shots, police said.

The car crashed less than two blocks away near Sierra Vista Elementary School. The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital in unknown condition. All of the victims were in their early 20s, police said.

A suspect has not yet been identified.