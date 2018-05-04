Deadpool's Favorite Bar to Pop Up in DTLA

Catching some sweet time to, like, chill with Wade Wilson? We mean, that'll be super-duper hard. Totally probably not happening, in fact, given Mr. Wilson's desire to A) boldly don the Deadpool suit when society requires his awesome baddie-taking-down efforts and B) quip at length, in all sorts of hairy situations, which can prevent him from spending too much time hanging with any one person or group.



It's a good thing, then, that the snappy superhero's very favorite bar, Sister Margaret's School for Wayward Girls, is making its way to Los Angeles a day ahead of the debut of "Deadpool 2." The Slipper Clutch in DTLA is kindly standing in for Sister Margaret's while Mike's HARDER will be the adult liquid refreshment on the pour.



Special things to watch for during the limited-time pop-up? Free chimichangas, for one, which just happen to be a food that Wade Wilson is rather taken with. The "Deadpool" bar will be around for three nights only, beginning on Thursday, May 10. Want to peek at a similar pop-up that popped up, as pop-ups do, in New York City? Do so now, at once.