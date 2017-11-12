Deal Turns Private California Land Into Public Beach - NBC Southern California
By KPCC

    Deal Turns Private California Land Into Public Beach
    John Murphy / Flickr Creative Commons
    A stretch of private remote shoreline in Jalama Beach will now be turned into a public beach.

    California residents will have access to over a mile of new public beach after the California Coastal Commission voted to convert a stretch of land that had been in private hands.

    The shoreline, once known as Bixby Ranch, has been private property for over a century, developed without permission by a famous California ranching family, reports NBC4 media partner KPCC.

    The deal includes a transfer of 36 acres of coastal property to Santa Barbara County and requires that the owners fix any damages to the unlawfully developed land. The coastline will be added to Jalama Beach, a public park located 150 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

    The settlement is important because "the public has been shut out...for well over a hundred years," said Susan Jordan, executive director of the California Coastal Protection Network in Santa Barbara. "You're getting over a mile of additional coastline (in) one of the richest and most diverse areas in California."

    Read more at KPCC.

    Published 54 minutes ago

