Riders Frightened By Decapitated Animatronic Ursula on 'Little Mermaid' Ride at California Adventure
Riders Frightened By Decapitated Animatronic Ursula on 'Little Mermaid' Ride at California Adventure

Ursula lost her head on the "Little Mermaid" ride at Disney California Adventure

By Paulina Cachero

Published at 5:59 AM PST on Jan 31, 2018 | Updated at 6:01 AM PST on Jan 31, 2018

    Twitter via @AshleyLCarter1
    An Ursula animatronic lost its head in Disney California Adventure's ride the "Little Mermaid" ride.

    A mishap at Disney California Adventure may have scarred a few guests who went on its "Little Mermaid" ride this weekend: Ursula lost her head. Astonished riders took to Twitter to express their surprise and to document the decapitated Disney villain.

    The head of the animatronic figure was seen hanging on by a few wires from the front of Ursula's chest. Despite being headless, the animatronc figure continued to sing and dance.

    Twitter user @dizzzymissy was on the "Little Mermaid" ride this Sunday and we're surprised to see "something like this happen," given Disney reputation for being meticulous about the function of their parks, especially on a ride catered toward young girls. "As we passed, we could hear small children in the background upset and the people behind us were shocked as well," she rider recalled.

    It is still unknown whether the ride has been fixed.

    After multiple attempts to reach out for a comment, Disney Park representatives were unresponsive.

