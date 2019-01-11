Decker Canyon Road in Malibu to Close for Possible Mudslides

Crews work to clear debris off roads in Malibu before another storm is expected on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

What to Know A storm headed is expected to drench parts of Los Angeles County before clearing out early Saturday afternoon.

The storm is expected to produce between a half-inch and an inch of rain.

No serious flooding, debris flows or mudslides are expected as a result of the system -- but they are not totally inconceivable.

With Storm Looming, Woolsey Fire Burn Scar Faces Mudlside Threat Residents were bracing Friday for a storm that could bring potential flooding and debris as crews cleared storm drains to make way for more mud as rainstorms were forecast this weekend on the vulnerable Woolsey burn zone.

Caltrans crews worked to clear debris from roads in Malibu closed for weeks after the Woosley Fire and reopened just this week.

Crews were still restoring utilities and the last sectons of guard rail missing since wooden supports had burned.

"Seeing how the rain has affected Malibu and the Woosley burn area, this is our primary area of concern," said Eric Menjivar, a Caltrans spokesman.

Mud movement has repeatedly closed Pacific Coast Highway during previous rains, most recently last Saturday at Malibu's west end, from Trancas Canyon to Las Posas Road in Ventura County. Crews are still readying that area for the next round.

Caltrans hopes to keep PCH open, but has already decided preemptively to re-close Decker Canyon to all but residents starting at 10 p.m. Kurt Lampson whose home was saved in the fire, are now focused on keeping out flooding and mud. He's been filling and placing more than 600 sandbags around exposures to hillside drainage. "You cant be overkill," he said. "You've got to plan on it being horrendous."

Residents of recent burn areas such as the Woolsey, Creek and La Tuna fires are encouraged to monitor local news outlets, avoid driving through moving or ponded water and report storm-related emergencies to (800) 675-HELP (4357).

