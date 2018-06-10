Police investigate the scene where a woman's body was found wrapped in a tarp and stuffed into a box in San Bernardino on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

Police are investigating the death of a woman after her decomposing body was found wrapped in a tarp and stuffed inside a box in the Inland Empire.

Officers responded Sunday morning to the 2500 block of Del Rosa Avenue in San Bernardino after someone called them saying they had found the body in a parking lot, San Bernardino Police Department Lt. Mike Madden said.

When officers arrived, they found the decomposing body wrapped in a tarp and stuffed inside a plywood box that looked like a "makeshift coffin," Madden said.

Police have not identified the victim as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

