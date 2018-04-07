Déjà vu? Dodgers Lose Another Extra Innings Heartbreaker

Andrew McCutchen #22 of the San Francisco Giants hits a walk-off three-run homer to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-5 in the bottom of the 14th inning at AT&T Park on April 7, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It's Déjà vu all over again.

Andrew McCutchen hit a game-winning, walk-off three-run home run in the bottom of the 14th inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 7-5, at AT&T Park on Saturday night.

McCutchen fell behind Wilmer Font 1-2 before fouling off seven pitches. He then turned on a 2-2 pitch and drove it into the seats in left field, scoring Kelby Tomlinson and Joe Panik, who both singled off Font (0-2).

"Finally showed up today. Finally," McCutchen said. "It's only what, Game 7, but when you're not getting hits, it feels like it's forever. Feels good to show up today and do the job."

Font's other loss was just six days ago when he also allowed a walk-off, game-winning hit in the bottom of the 15th, despite taking the mound with the lead.

The Dodgers had taken a 5-4 lead in the top of the 14th when Logan Forsythe singled in Yasiel Puig to snap a six-inning scoreless streak by both teams.

The back and forth battle began five hours earlier when Andrew McCutchen hit an RBI double that scored Joe Panik to give the Giants an early, 1-0 lead.

The Dodgers tied the game in the top of the third on an RBI single by Chris Taylor that scored Chase Utley.

Buster Posey put the Giants back on front in the bottom half of the fourth inning with a two-run home run off Rich Hill.

The Dodgers got off the mat in the top of the 6th when they loaded the bases with one out off relief pitcher Cory Gearrin.

Buster Posey couldn't handle a Gearrin sinker and the Dodgers cut the lead to one on a passed ball. A few pitches later, they would tie the game on a groundout by Enrique Hernandez.

San Francisco recaptured the lead with an RBI double by Brandon Belt in the bottom of the sixth, but Chase Utley tied the score again in the top half of the 7th with his first home run of the season.

The two teams would take turns throwing up zeros for the next six innings until Forsythe finally broke through with his second RBI of the game.

The game lasted 5 hours, 16 minutes after beginning two hours later than originally scheduled due to heavy rains that forced the postponement of Friday's game. It was the sixth rainout in AT&T Park history and the first since 2006.

Wrong Side of History

The Dodgers are 2-6, matching their worst start since 1976.

Up Next:

LHP Clayton Kershaw (0-2, 2.25) of the Dodgers faces LHP Ty Blach (1-1, 5.79) on Sunday in a rematch of opening day starters. Kershaw lost the first round despite allowing one run over six innings while Blach owns a career 1.41 ERA against Los Angeles. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05PM PST.

