Delight in the Doo Dah Parade's Quirky Charms

Pasadena's weird and wonderful procession will dance into its 42nd year on Sunday, Nov. 24.

What to Know Sunday, Nov. 24

11 a.m. (ish)

Colorado Boulevard between Altadena Drive and San Gabriel Blvd.

Do you have that one fabulous friend who radiates pure confidence?

The pal who looks amazing in a hat covered in rhinestones and a jacket made of mirrors? The buddy who never gives a hot darn about what anyone thinks of him but rather lives life honestly, authentically, and with plenty of whimsy and wit?

The Doo Dah Parade is that friend. It's the kind of open-armed event that is so come-one-come-all that it came make other just-show-up gatherings look slightly prohibitive by comparison.

It's been around for 42 years now, so, for sure, it has earned its place among those parades that invite anyone do basically anything they're into, wear what they want, dance how they'd like to, and not toss marshmallows or hot dogs into the crowd.

And the vivacious and venerable parade will again be 100% itself on Sunday, Nov. 24 when it rambles along Colorado Boulevard in East Pasadena.

The starting time? It's 11 a.m., but let's add a big ol' loud ISH to that, because, you know, things don't always get rolling when you want them to, and there's no need getting stressed about it.

11. ISH. Good? Peaches.

The participants?

There'll be many, and let's add a big ol' KEEP YOUR EYES PEELED, because the costumes, signs, and performances tend to stick with you for awhile. The giant chicken playing the banjo? Uncle Fester? The madcap people riding the couch-on-wheels?

Forget them, we never shall.

And we'll never forget how this all began over four decades ago: As a playful answer to the more traditional Rose Parade.

If the older parade is a beautiful cultivated rose, the Doo Dah Parade is an iridescent daisy, one that's been dipped in glitter and placed in a neon vase.

Cheers to both and cheers to kicking off Thanksgiving Week with this groovy dose of gratitude, one that's all about being thankful to fly your own weird flag among oodles of offbeat revelers also flying their own.

