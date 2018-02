Demonstrators demanded justice for 16-year-old Anthony Weber, a teen who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies on Super Bowl Sunday. Jane Yamamoto reports for the NBC4 News at 4 on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (Published 3 hours ago)

Demonstrators demanded justice for 16-year-old Anthony Weber, a teen who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies on Super Bowl Sunday. See More