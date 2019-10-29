Denny's Halloween Deal Is Beyond (Burger, That Is)

Need to fill up before heading out for a night of frights? Find your pay-nothing Beyond Burger, with drink purchase, at your local Denny's from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

What to Know Thursday, Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Free Beyond Burger with beverage purchase

Participating Denny's restaurants

Applying the werewolf eyebrows? Or the vampire fangs? Or finding the top hat that makes you appear equally dapper and dastardly at the very same time?

The early afternoon of Halloween can be packed with prep. You're either digging in your drawer for the creepiest cosmetics, or running to the costume store for an impromptu wig, or seeing if your get-up from last year still fits.

So, whoops, you forgot to eat, which means you'll likely gorge on candy the rest of the night. Where can you find an early evening meal, and a deal, too, one that means you actually don't have to pay for what's on the plate?

Check it out, Halloweeners: Denny's is offering the Beyond Burger, for free, on Halloween day, with the purchase of a beverage, for three flavor-filled hours.

Okay, so, for sure, you'll need money for that drink. But after all of the hectic costuming-up you'll be doing earlier in the day, won't you want to stay hydrated? It's wise, is what we're saying.

To score this deal, you'll need to get to a participating restaurant from 4 to 7 p.m. and also keep in mind this is a "while supplies last" kind of happening.

The plant-based burger patty is topped with sliced tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, onions, American cheese, and that all-important All-American sauce, to up the tang factor.

The bun? It's multi-grain.

You showing up in your vampire costume? Look, it'll be Halloween afternoon, so plenty of people will be in pre-party mode, which is when you need to fortify the most.

Find your local Denny's, and be there from 4 to 7 p.m., and dig in before a haunting night on the town.

