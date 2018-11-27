Denver Dominates Los Angeles, as Lakers Lose by 32

Juancho Hernangomez #41 of the Denver Nuggets dunks against Javale McGee #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter at the Pepsi Center on November 27, 2018 in Denver, Colorado.

Maybe it was the altitude.

Paul Millsap and Jamal Murray each had 20 points as the Denver Nuggets dominated the Los Angeles Lakers, 117-85, on Tuesday night at the Pepsi Center.

It was an ugly night all around for the Lakers as LeBron James finished with just 14 points on 5-of-15 shooting.

As a team, the Lakers shot 5-for-35 from beyond the arc for a paltry 14 percent.

Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with a team-high 21 points.

With the tsuris, three-point troubles, and lack of defense, the Lakers had no chance against the Nuggets, and the problems only compunded when point guard Lonzo Ball left the game in the second quarter with a left ankle sprain and despite playing a few minutes in the third quarter, was unable to continue in the game.

Los Angeles trailed by 26 points midway through the fourth quarter, so head coach Luke Walton waived the white flag and emptied his bench with back-to-back home games upcoming on Thursday and Friday.

Malik Beasley had 20 points off the bench for the Nuggets.

Thankfully for Los Angeles, Tuesday night was the one and only game at the mile-high altitude of Denver this season.

