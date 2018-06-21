Deputies and family are asking for the public's help in finding the killer of a man who died last month in West Hollywood. Ilena Diaz reports for NBC4's 11 a.m. news on June 21, 2018. (Published 5 hours ago)

Deputies Asking for Help in Solving Man's Death in WeHo

Nearly a month after a 65-year-old homeless man was killed in a brutal attack on West Hollywood street, his family implored the public to help find the killer.

George McKinney, 65, died after the May 23 attack after an argument with a man in West Hollywood, police said. McKinney was struck from behind and fell. He died the next day at a hospital.

"I'm just gonna miss that smile and that I can't talk to him," said Denise Key, McKinney's sister, during an interview with NBC4. "I have very little family and now someone has taken my oldest brother."

McKinney was staying in shelters at the time he was killed.

Video footage shows a man approaching McKinney as he walked to the intersection where he was attacked.

The man was described as black, around 5 foot 10, in his 20s to 30s, with dark hair and thin. The man was seen driving away in a dark 2009-2010 Mazda6 sedan.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

City News Services contributed to this report.