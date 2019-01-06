An assault suspect was fatally shot by a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy in the unincorporated territory of Glenn Valley on Saturday, the department said.

A deputy from the Perris station responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at around 9:50 Saturday night. The suspect was found outside of a home in the 17300 block of Kaison Circle. He moved toward the deputy while armed with a knife and suffered fatal gunshot wounds, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect's name has not been released due to an ongoing investigation, the department said. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.