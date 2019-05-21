Get your ears on!
Starting May 24, parkgoers at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can purchase limited-release designer mouse ears, created by celebrities, designers and artists. Can't make it to one of the the parks? They'll also be available for purchase at shopDisney.com.
From a floral-inspired ear headband by COACH to a dazzling pair of ears designed by legendary supermodel, television host and entrepreneur Heidi Klum, new designs from the Disney Parks Designer Collection will be released each month.
Many of the designs are inspired by beloved Disney characters and Disney Park attractions, according to a news release. Check out the jam-packed release schedule below, along with photos of the new merch. May 24th: HARVEYS, maker of the iconic seatbelt bag, kicks off the first release round with a red, white and blue Minnie Mouse ear headband. Summer 2019: Betsey Johnson, ALEX AND ANI, Noah Fine Art, Kim Irvine, Her Universe and SHAG designs are slated for release this summer. Fall 2019: Come fall, Jerrod Maruyama, Heidi Klum, The Blonds, Loungefly and COACH are on deck for fall. April 2020: A design by Joe Rohde, a veteran executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, will be released in April 2020. Spring 2020: Vera Wang, Cupcakes and Cashmere, Kevin Rafferty and Karlie Kloss designs are expected to drop in spring 2020. Summer 2020: A design by John Coulter, one of the few official fine artists for the Disney Parks, will be released in summer 2020. More designs are expected to be announced in the coming months.