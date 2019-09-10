Dessert Goals to Now Delicious-up Two Weekends

The sugar-splashed celebration will be back, with more caramel-drenched, vanilla-drizzled bites in tow, on November 9 and 10 and again on November 16 and 17, 2019.

What to Know Nov. 9-10 and 16-17

Evolve Project LA

$10 early bird general admission goes on sale at noon on Friday, Sept. 13; treats additional

How do you personally decide to delicious-up a dish?

You might add a few gumdrops to the top, or slather on extra icing, or throw some peanut butter cups in the dough (whether the cups are chopped up, or left whole, is up to your own delicious meter).

And you probably add a heap of hot fudge to any plain scoop of strawberry. Smart.

Dessert Goals is onto us, all of us, and our not-so-secret desire to make even the most tempting treats more, well, more. In that sweet spirit, the goodie-oriented expo will grow to two weekends for its 2019 return.

That's right: Dessert devotees will have four days, not two, to peruse the palate-pleasing offerings of a whole host of confection-perfecting pros.

Tickets for this taste-oriented extravaganza go on sale on Friday, Sept. 13 at noon. Early bird tickets? Oh yes, they'll be available, for ten bucks.

Keep in mind that you'll also want to show with money, to buy the cookies and blondies and cupcakes and such.

Where to go for all of this eat-it-love-it baking joy, which is presented by Chase Sapphire? Evolve Project LA, on Nov. 9, 10, 16, and 17.

Yes, those two weekends come just before Thanksgiving, in case you're looking for a host or hostess gift, a plate of candy that will keep for a few days between Dessert Goals and Turkey Day.

The theme in 2019 is colorful, cute, and intriguing: Tie-Dye Tiki.

How do you delicious something you love up? The team behind Dessert Goals has the right idea: Just add more "more" to the chewy, gooey merriment.

